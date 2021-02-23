News

Premiere: Autogramm Debuts New Single “No Rules” No Rules Coming April 16th Via Nevado Records

Photography by Chuck Schmidt-Staub



The musicians behind power pop trio Autogramm have been around for a while, all as part of different bands in various local art, punk, and skateboarding scenes. Guitarist Jiffy Marx played in Brooklyn’s Hard Drugs and Vancouver’s Blood Meridian. Bassist CC Voltage played with Berlin’s Dysnea Boys and Vancouver’s Black Halos and Spitfires. Drummer, The Silo, played with Vancouver’s Black Mountain and Dan Bejar’s Destroyer, as well as Chicago’s Spun Out. All this to say the band has an extensive punk pedigree behind them.

However, with their latest project, the band directs their efforts to sing-along choruses, boundless energy, and synth-driven power pop akin to new wave classics like The Cars, The Go Gos, and Devo. The band have returned with the title single from their forthcoming sophomore record, No Rules, premiering with Under the Radar.

Opening with a full-throttle bass riff, the band quickly launches into earworm synth lines and strained vocals delivered at a frenetic pace. On its face, the track is a driving power pop delight, filled to the brim with sweet hooks and expressive performances. The band still has a bit of that rough around the edges punk bite, with its irrepressible energy and propulsive bass riff. But when that synth line hits it goes straight back to new wave power pop bliss. “No Rules” does exactly what a song about dancing should do — Make you get up and move. The video is similarly fun, acting as a shot-for-shot remake of the video for Billy Joel’s “Sometimes a Fantasy.”

The Silo says of the track, "I’m an enthusiastic dancer. Skilled? No, but I love to dance, and this song is an ode to my relationship with dancing: Flex abandon, enter the void! It’s one of my favourite things to do. I don’t believe there are any rules in dance, apart from not hurting anyone else or infringing upon their personal space. It might seem weird to begin a song called “No Rules” with two rules, but it’s kind of like snake eating its tail no? No rules for no rules, including the absence of rules…”

CC Voltage adds, discussing remaking a Billy Joel video, “We email videos around to each other all the time. Sometimes to inspire us, sometimes to discover something new, or sometimes just to have a laugh at a ridiculous music video. In this case, it was the latter.” Check out the song early below and watch for No Rules, coming April 16th via Nevado Records.