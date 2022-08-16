News

Premiere: Avery Lynch Shares New Track, “okay (ft. ROSIE)” New EP The Kids Table Is Out August 19th

Photography by Jordan Van Hecke



Later this week, indie singer/songwriter Avery Lynch is set to share her latest EP, The Kids Table. Since debuting in 2020, Lynch has conjured a spacious and tremulous style of alt pop, one that fits both buoyant pop songwriting and melancholic indie confessionals. She self-released her debut EP To Love Someone Else and followed last year with her sophomore effort, When It Ends.

Ahead of her third and latest EP, The Kids Table, Lynch has already shared a string of new singles: “Love of My Life,” “i’m sorry if i hurt u sometimes,” and “Sleepover.” Today she is back with her final taste of the record, “okay (ft. ROSIE),” premiering with Under the Radar.

Lynch’s latest track is a simple and stark work of indie pop balladry. The track finds Lynch paired with fellow alt pop singer/songwriter ROSIE for a glassy piano ballad, their voices interlocking in close harmony and supported only by contemplative piano chords. Together, the pair offer a word of gentle comfort to those who are struggling, promising “Just know each time / That you’re not fine / You’ll be okay.” Amidst the stripped-back presentation, Lynch and ROSIE’s vocals are twin celestial beauties, turning the track into equal parts a luxuriant showcase for their silken voices and a warm reassurance for all those who listen.

Check out the song below now. The Kids Table EP is out everywhere this week on August 19th. Lynch shares about the record, “The Kids Table EP is my most meaningful project to me so far. Every song is about something in my life, the really good and the really bad. I got to write about my mental health which was something I’ve never done before, and I got to reflect on my life and where I am, and how fun, scary, and confusing it all is. This project is such a huge insight into my life and I hope everyone has something in there they can connect with.”