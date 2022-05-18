Premiere: Avi Kaplan Shares New Single “When I’m A Fool”
Debut Solo Album, Floating On A Dream Out May 20th via Fantasy Records
May 18, 2022
Photography by Breanna Fish
Singer/songwriter Avi Kaplan spent much of the 2010s making a name for himself with the acclaimed acapella outfit, Pentatonix, where his sonorous baritone became an instantly recognizable calling card. In recent years though, Kaplan has been growing into his own in the worlds of folk, country, and Americana, especially with his 2020 EP, I’ll Get By. Later this week, he’s set to share his debut solo album, Floating On A Dream, but ahead of the record’s release Kaplan is sharing an early listen to one of the album’s highlights, “When I’m A Fool,” premiering with Under the Radar.
“I’m A Fool” initially begins rooted in the world of country, with Kaplan balancing acoustic fingerpicking and doubled-up smoky harmonies for a shadowy introduction. But as the song winds on, Kaplan is joined by tribal drums, rollicking guitar licks, and percussive handclaps, driving the song forward with relentless galloping rhythms and cinematic drama. Meanwhile, Kaplan knits it all together with a rumbling vocal performance, capturing both a sense of deep sorrow and plaintive beauty with his booming vocals. Even in the midst of a swirling mix of dusty guitar licks and tribal rhythms, Kaplan’s voice is the perfect magnetic centerpiece.
Kaplan explains of the track, “The production and instrumentation of ‘When I’m A Fool’ was greatly inspired by one of my favorite bands in the world, Tinariwen. The electric guitar and tribal drums is an homage to the unbelievable sound they’ve created. “When I’m A Fool” is about admitting when you’re wrong. It sheds light on the idea that when you’re in the heat of the moment, you don’t always say or do the things that are truly in your heart. Sometimes the fire inside of you can burn the ones that you love but owning up to it and learning from that mistake can soothe the wound that it created.”
Check out the song, lyric video, and Kaplan’s tour dates below. Floating On A Dream is out May 20th via Fantasy Records.
TOUR DATES:
May 21 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley
May 23 - Washington, DC - The Miracle Theatre
May 24 - Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live
May 25 - New York, NY - LPR
May 27 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
May 28 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
May 29 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cedar Cultural Center
June 1 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
June 2 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads
June 4 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre
June 6 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
June 8 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
June 9 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour
September 9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall & Cafe
September 10 - Ferndale, MI - Magic Bag
September 12 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground
September 13 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus
September 14 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
September 16 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern Cafe & Music Hall
September 17 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
September 18 - Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre
September 20 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
September 22 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater
September 23 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater
September 24 - Austin, TX - The 04 Center
November 29 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall
November 30 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Berkeley
December 2 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
December 3 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
December 5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room
December 6 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre
December 8 - Omaha, NE - Slow Down
December 9 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s
December 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi
December 11 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall
