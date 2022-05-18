News

Premiere: Avi Kaplan Shares New Single “When I’m A Fool” Debut Solo Album, Floating On A Dream Out May 20th via Fantasy Records

Photography by Breanna Fish



Singer/songwriter Avi Kaplan spent much of the 2010s making a name for himself with the acclaimed acapella outfit, Pentatonix, where his sonorous baritone became an instantly recognizable calling card. In recent years though, Kaplan has been growing into his own in the worlds of folk, country, and Americana, especially with his 2020 EP, I’ll Get By. Later this week, he’s set to share his debut solo album, Floating On A Dream, but ahead of the record’s release Kaplan is sharing an early listen to one of the album’s highlights, “When I’m A Fool,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“I’m A Fool” initially begins rooted in the world of country, with Kaplan balancing acoustic fingerpicking and doubled-up smoky harmonies for a shadowy introduction. But as the song winds on, Kaplan is joined by tribal drums, rollicking guitar licks, and percussive handclaps, driving the song forward with relentless galloping rhythms and cinematic drama. Meanwhile, Kaplan knits it all together with a rumbling vocal performance, capturing both a sense of deep sorrow and plaintive beauty with his booming vocals. Even in the midst of a swirling mix of dusty guitar licks and tribal rhythms, Kaplan’s voice is the perfect magnetic centerpiece.

Kaplan explains of the track, “The production and instrumentation of ‘When I’m A Fool’ was greatly inspired by one of my favorite bands in the world, Tinariwen. The electric guitar and tribal drums is an homage to the unbelievable sound they’ve created. “When I’m A Fool” is about admitting when you’re wrong. It sheds light on the idea that when you’re in the heat of the moment, you don’t always say or do the things that are truly in your heart. Sometimes the fire inside of you can burn the ones that you love but owning up to it and learning from that mistake can soothe the wound that it created.”

Check out the song, lyric video, and Kaplan’s tour dates below. Floating On A Dream is out May 20th via Fantasy Records.

TOUR DATES:

May 21 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley

May 23 - Washington, DC - The Miracle Theatre

May 24 - Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live

May 25 - New York, NY - LPR

May 27 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

May 28 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

May 29 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cedar Cultural Center

June 1 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

June 2 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

June 4 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

June 6 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

June 8 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

June 9 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

September 9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall & Cafe

September 10 - Ferndale, MI - Magic Bag

September 12 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground

September 13 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus

September 14 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

September 16 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern Cafe & Music Hall

September 17 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

September 18 - Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre

September 20 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

September 22 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

September 23 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater

September 24 - Austin, TX - The 04 Center

November 29 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall

November 30 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Berkeley

December 2 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

December 3 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

December 5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room

December 6 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre

December 8 - Omaha, NE - Slow Down

December 9 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

December 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

December 11 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

