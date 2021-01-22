News

Premiere: awfultune Debuts New Single, "lovesick" Upcoming Label Debut Coming Via Amuse





New York-based singer/songwriter and producer awfultune first made her name on intimate and vulnerable bedroom pop. Recording and producing DIY from her laptop, Eden fell in well with other rising Gen Z bedroom pop phenomenons like Clairo or Cavetown. Her December 2020 EP Dear Sarah guided listeners through a soul-baring lo-fi journey, capturing what she calls, "a time capsule and a moment of who I used to be.” Now though, Layla Eden, recently and proudly transitioned and happier than ever, is taking her first steps into a bold new world with her upcoming label debut on Amuse. Her newest single, “lovesick,” premiering with Under the Radar, offers the first taste of what’s in store.

Breaking somewhat from her Dear Sarah EP’s lo-fi singer/songwriter croon, “lovesick” documents the early head-over-heels days of a new crush. Eden translates her intimate presentation and unabashed vulnerability into sweet synth pop, soundtracked by warm synth tones and a danceable bass groove. Eden’s expressive vocals work just as well in the new setting, but also bring a newfound winking smile and endearing attitude. The smooth new track has every bit of the alluring diaristic honesty of her previous work but also brings a heartfelt joy, and some subtle pop hooks to the forefront.

Eden says of the track, “‘lovesick’ is about the sweet obsession we all get (but don’t like to admit) when we have a new crush... it’s a pure expression of passion. I honestly wrote it to let people know they aren’t alone in this. People often think they're crazy when they obsess over a person that much in the beginning stages of love or a crush. We all have been there!”

“When I first started writing for awfultune, I was a very miserable teenager. Young and vulnerable with stories to tell and thankfully a platform that developed with eager listeners. Coming out as transgender, growing up to be happy, and becoming exactly who I want to be was so healing for me in so many ways and really reflects in my music. 'Lovesick' represents the new wave of music from me that hopefully uplifts and inspires people! I’m tired of hearing/making sad songs. We all could dance some more…” Listen to “lovesick” early below and watch the accompanying lyric video.