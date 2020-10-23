News

All





Premiere: Baby FuzZ Debuts New Single “Acid Night” Upcoming Album Welcome To The Future Releasing Next Year





Although you may not immediately recognize Baby FuzZ, also known as Sterling Fox, you likely know his work as a songwriter and producer. After co-producing Lana Del Rey’s breakout single “Video Games” he went on to write and produce for Madonna, Elle King, Avicii, Britney Spears, and others before decamping to Canada in the wake of the 2016 election. Fox has since reemerged with his own music under the name Baby FuzZ. “Acid Night” is the third single from his album Welcome To the Future, an upcoming concept album reflecting on the global environmental crisis.

“Acid Night” continues Baby FuzZ’s chameleon-like tendency to take on new genres. Whereas previous singles “We’re All Gonna Die!!” and “Before Our Time” took on snotty pop punk and stadium-filling glam rock respectively, “Acid Night” is fittingly psychedelic and spacey. The track feels like a warm come down from the caffeinated high of the previous tracks, bringing together psych pop elements from Tame Impala or MGMT with the dreamy aesthetics of Beach House. With whispered vocals, swirling ambient washes of synths, and gorgeous saxophone, the track both is a far cry from Baby FuzZ’s previous singles, and yet feels all his own as well.

The track’s lyrics were written on an acid trip at a baseball game in LA, capturing both the fragile beauty of the moment and a touch of deep melancholy. It starts out on a subdued low in the stands of Elysian Park, then jumping to Wrigley Field, before hitting a jubilant high. Fox’s vocals grow impassioned singing “It’s acid night now I think I’m in love / That little white ball looks like a dove / Won’t you hold my hand, it’s a baseball glove / It’s acid night now I think I’m in love.” The final verse comes back down to Earth with a palpable sadness. On the track, Fox has a beautiful way of pairing classic American iconography such as baseball with the bitter realities they conceal, such as the KKK and rampant consumerism.

The accompanying video takes place after an unspecified disaster, following an apocalyptic survivor as they trek through the ruins of America. The masked figure looks inquisitively at forgotten remnants, seemingly the only things left as images flash by of our forgotten culture. The video is also not only a doom-laden portent of things to come but equally gorgeous in its own right, with shots finding the natural beauty in its bleak post-apocalyptic landscape. Both the video and the song itself take the good with the bad, looking for moments of peace as the world crumbles. Check out the song and video below.



