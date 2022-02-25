News

All





Premiere: Bad Tiger Shares New EP ‘Sanctuary’ Sanctuary Out Everywhere February 26th





Bad Tiger is the moniker of San Francisco singer/songwriter Yasi Lowy. In 2020, the wake of a several-year hiatus from music, Lowy shared The Goat and the Bad Tiger their debut album under the Bad Tiger moniker, sparking a new creative streak over the course of quarantine. Moving away from the bedroom lo-fi moniker, Lowy began crafting a new guitar-driven sound, drifting towards warm indie singer/songwriter stylings. The result of that creative inspiration is their new EP Sanctuary, out everywhere tomorrow February 26th, and premiering early today with Under the Radar.

The EP opens with “Clear Visions,” initially finding Lowy embedded in her established bedroom pop vein, with an understated drum machine beat and soft, clean guitars. However, it shortly bursts into motion with towering percussion and distorted instrumental breaks. “Gemini Season” follows with quirky melodies and a melodic indie pop chorus, while the pillowy presentation and effortless energy of “Bell Pepper,” recalls the likes of Frankie Cosmos or Adult Mom. Meanwhile, Lowy’s soft-spoken delivery and winding guitar lines on “Star Power” weave together into an intoxicating tapestry, culminating in a hypnotic guitar-led outro.

Finally, the EP closes off with the hazy reverie of “Practice.” Chiming guitar lines back swelling synths and sweet harmonies, perfectly balancing sprawling drama and heartfelt intimacy. The lyrics also encapsulate the yearning tension that runs throughout the EP as Lowy confesses, “Always looking for something better / Don’t even notice what’s in front of me now / Something I gotta get better at forgiving myself for not figuring it out.”

Lowy explains of the EP, “The process of writing and recording this EP really functioned as a sanctuary for me during the early pandemic. Working on these songs connected me to a sense of play and motion and experimentation which was an enormous buoy for me against the collective fear and stasis of 2020 and 2021. I hope this joy comes across in ‘Sanctuary,’ I’m so grateful for these songs.”

Check out the full EP below, out everywhere tomorrow February 26th.