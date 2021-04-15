News

Premiere: Baker Grace Shares New Single “I Feel For You” Announces New EP The Show Is Over

Photography by Ryan Jay



At only 20 years old, New York native Baker Grace has already had a surprising level of experience in the music industry, releasing music since fourteen and getting signed at only 16. Grace first debuted in 2019 with her EP, Girl, I Know, and then followed last year with 2020’s Yourz Truly EP. Keeping that steady pace of releases, Grace is now announcing her latest EP, The Show Is Over.

Described as a coming-of-age soundtrack where each song a new lesson for Grace, the EP shares Grace’s experiences and growth while reveling in figuring out her path. “I’ve been missing that part of me that I had when I was a little kid, where you just enjoy and appreciate every little moment,” Grace says. “I want to put that into my music.”

In addition to announcing the EP, Grace has also shared the latest single from it, “I Feel For You,” premiering with Under the Radar

“I Feel For You” takes Grace’s charming alt pop in a subdued direction, letting her delivery shine in a slow-burning confessional. Grace sings over watery synths and fuzzed-out guitars, sliding effortlessly into a dreamy lovestruck reverie. The easygoing melodies and lush vocals in turn bring out the emotion at the track’s center even more starkly as Grace extends an empathetic hand towards a hurt loved one, only to be turned away. “‘I Feel For You’ is about fighting for someone who is struggling with their mental health and constantly being rejected,” Grace explains. “It’s the frustration of not being able to take away their pain and make them believe that you truly love them.”

Check out I Feel For You below and be on the lookout for Baker Grace’s upcoming EP, The Show Is Over.

