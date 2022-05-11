News

Premiere: Bathe Alone Share New Single "Animals & Trees" Fall With The Lights Down Due Out This Year via The Record Machine

Photography by Nic Huey



Last year, Atlanta-based outfit Bathe Alone introduced their enticing style of dream pop and indie rock with their debut album, Last Looks. Now, multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter Bailey Crone is set to follow with her sophomore album under the Bathe Alone moniker, Fall With The Lights Down. She has already teased the record this year with a pair of singles, “Decades & Dreams and “Waste It,” and today she’s shared another new release, “Animals & Trees,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Animals & Trees” is another entrancing maze of sound from Crone, this time sporting a minimalist vocal performance set against a hypnotic groove and a sprawling soundscape. Where other Bathe Alone songs feel as if you are floating through a dreamy limbo, “Animals & Trees” feels like wandering through a dense forest, one filled with sound and movement on all sides. Behind the offbeat fingerpicked rhythms and swirling layers of synths, Crone and producer Damon Moon craft an intricate mix of sound, including a reversed recording of an early version of the track.

As Crone describes, “This version of ‘Animals & Trees’ is quite different from the first one I wrote. The original was more punk rock and had these chugging guitars and a shredding solo — but compared to the rest of the album, it just felt like the oddball out. I made the decision to scrap that version and remake it from scratch. I really liked the lyrics, so I kept those and added a swung fingerpicked groove. I essentially covered my own song.

In the studio, we realized the new version was the same tempo and key signature as the original. My producer and bandmate Damon Moon had the idea to take my old punk version, reverse the entire song, and lay it into the background of the new one. All the reversed stuff you hear now is actually the old song. It sounds so cinematic and crazy. It was the coolest meant-to-be moment for me while making the whole album.”

Check out the song below. Fall With The Lights Down is out later this year via Kansas City, Missouri indie label, The Record Machine.

