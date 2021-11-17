News

Premiere: Bathe Alone Shares New Video for “Limbo” Last Looks Is Out Now





Atlanta-based outfit Bathe Alone makes music you can “lay on the floor and stare at the ceiling to,” drawing from dream pop, indie rock, and psychedelic folk to conjure an otherworldly reverie. Led by multi-instrumentalist Bailey Crone一who also plays drums for indie band Girlpuppy一 Bathe Alone debuted with their first singles in 2019 before following with their debut record, Last Looks, earlier this year. Today Crone is back with the video for one of the record’s highlights, “Limbo,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Limbo” is an enticing daydream, soaking Crone’s ethereal vocals in lush synth melodies and thick washes of effects-laden guitar. Crone matches that ephemeral floating feeling with searching lyricism, exploring a person stuck in the titular limbo一“Days have gone, it starts to show/That you don’t really know/What to do or where to go/Where to go in limbo.” In this dreamy soundscape, Crone’s subtly catchy melodies invite you to join her in limbo, forever wandering without a destination in a gorgeous haze of sound.

Crone says of the track, “Limbo is actually a super morbid song. The first line is “crawl out of the window, you don’t know where you’re walking”. I like how it sounds like a person crawled out of a window and literally started walking. But in my head, that person killed themself. Like they fell to their death. I hint at this in the second verse with “you faced your fear of falling”. I’m not sure if anyone would’ve picked up on this, but that’s what I love about writing a bit cryptic.

This entire song is so sneaky. My favorite sneaky line is “start your people-watching”. That’s something you could do if you literally crawled out a window and started walking down the street, but since the person killed themself, it’s them watching down on their loved ones. I’m not religious myself — but this song is as close as I get to writing about how humanity tries to come up with concepts and names for things that do or don’t happen after we die.”

Check out the song and video below. Bathe Alone’s upcoming sophomore album is set to arrive in 2022.

