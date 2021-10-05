News

Premiere: Battle Ave Share New Single “There Can’t Be Love” Battle Ave EP Coming October 8th

Photography by Molly Doherty



Hudson Valley-based band, Battle Ave has been on a long six-year hiatus since their 2015 album Year of Nod. The band is set to return later this week with their new self-titled EP, Battle Ave. The EP finds the band conjuring kaleidoscopic new soundscapes, recorded and arranged remotely over the lockdowns. Today, ahead of the EP’s full release the band is sharing one final single from Battle Ave, “There Can’t Be Love,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“There Can’t Be Love” acts as the epic closing statement for the record, clocking in at nearly eight minutes. It begins on cracked and spacious lo-fi arrangements, before traveling through lovingly orchestrated balladry, a towering guitar-driven interlude, and a soaring acoustic finale, featuring a standout guest vocal feature from Hanah Mohan of And The Kids. The track finally draws to an end on a plaintive final refrain一“There can’t be love in everything.” It’s not only a stirring finale to the band’s new EP, but a gorgeous offering in its own right, balancing emotive depth and instrumental ambition in equal measure.

Guitarist and vocalist Jesse Doherty says of the track, “This song is probably the most emotionally plainspoken song I’ve ever written. I wrote it in the middle of a long and intense period of time when my wife and I were reimagining and renegotiating our relationship, and it didn’t feel appropriate to hide that behind obtuse lyrical imagery. The song also underwent four different arrangements and recordings, finally ending with a collaboration with the amazing singer and songwriter from And The Kids’, Hannah Mohan.”

Check out the accompanying video below and stream the track here. Battle Ave is out October 8th.

