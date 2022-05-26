News

Premiere: Bay Ledges Share Early Listen To New Track “DMT” New LP Ritual Out May 27th via Nettwerk

Photography by Liv Ivy



Bay Ledges is the project of Maine-born musician and singer/songwriter, Zach Hurd. After beginning as a homespun creative outlet for Hurd’s sunny bedroom pop creations, Bay Ledges began taking on a newly kaleidoscopic scale with his 2020 EP, New Daze. Now, Hurd is back with his long-awaited debut album, Ritual, arriving tomorrow, May 27th. Ahead of the album’s release, Hurd has shared one last taste of the record with his new track, “DMT,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“DMT” acts as the perfect introduction to the record’s blissed-out energy, tinged with both dreamy psychedelia, and a meditative sheen. The entire track is soaked in a sun-burnt haze, down to the shambolic shuffling guitar, intimate vocals, and offbeat production. Similarly, the song shifts in its latter half from a warped and breezy acoustic pop number into a crackling psych rock high. It fits the desert-trip vibe most people would associate with the titular drug, but rather than a psychedelic journey, the song acts as a beautiful tribute to the constant companionship of music.

As Hurd explains, “‘DMT’ is kind of like the opening credits to this album. It’s a blend of my two musical worlds: intimate guitar/vocals and bigger, more playful, moments of production. The song’s a reflection on how much music has helped me in my life… the title stands for “Dear Music, Thanks”. The music video follows a guy going out into the desert to have a psychedelic experience… the latest craze of dog-lead desert magic tours. Shawheen’s dog, Ringo, is Hollywood’s next big star.”

Check out the song and video below. Ritual is out tomorrow May 27th via Nettwerk.

<p>