News

All





Premiere: Beach Bums Debut New Single “IDGAF” New LP, Overcast, out August 16 via Lolipop Records.

Photography by Michael Garcia



Last year, genre-fluid California band Beach Bums shared their fourth full-length record, BEACHxBUMS!, rising up from the LA punk underground with a bracing mix of hip hop, punk, metal, indie rock, and more. They’re keeping up their prolific output this year with an expanded line-up and another new record, Overcast, out August 16 via Lolipop Records. Ahead of the record’s release, the band have shared another new single, “IDGAF,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“IDGAF” is another taste of the band’s breakneck marriage of punk and hip hop, featuring a frenetic lo-fi beat, throat-shredding vocals, and dizzying levels of distorted chaos. The track’s piercing trap 808s hit with the intensity of a sledgehammer while the track barrels ahead at an unstoppable pace. Meanwhile, the accompanying video is equally magnetic, surreal, and frenzied, while still retaining the band’s punk tongue-in-cheek style.

The band says of the track, “‘IDGAF’ lyrically speaks on all the chaos, drugs, and experiences that we’ve had working in the music industry. It’s something you can’t fully understand unless you persevere through it yourself. While the lyrics speak on something deeper, the music video was made to be more lighthearted… just the 5 of us and Phobia Films going crazy in a basement.”

Check out the song and video below. Overcast is out on August 16 via Lolipop Records. You can also read the band’s Q&A below as well.

What is the inspiration behind “IDGAF”, What do you want your fans to take away from this single? What does it mean to you personally?

The lyrical inspiration for IDGAF originated from the beat of the song. Joe, Eli, Randolph and I made a punk instrumental with nontraditional “punk” instruments, like synths, trap 808s and drums, gross beat, and auto tune. Once the beat was put together, I was left with a super heavy, energetic instrumental that needed chaotic vocals to compliment it.

I spoke on our specific experiences in the music industry, both good and bad. It reflected on drug use, fake people, turnt up shows, and more. If fans hear this, I want them to get a glimpse into what we’ve experienced working as Beach Bums.

Can you share a bit about your songwriting process? And what do you think makes a good song?

We really don’t have a particular song writing process. Every song is different for us. Sometimes we write in the studio together. Sometimes we write things at home and file share. It really all depends on the situation…

A good song just bangs… there’s no way to describe it, you just know it hits a certain way.

How has LA influenced the music you make? How does this new LP differ from your previous work?

Growing up in LA meant we grew up around a ton of different genres and scenes. This is why we have always experimented with with so many styles from the start of BxB! This LP is a lot more diverse. We tackled a lot of sounds that we haven’t experimented with in past records.

Who directed the video? Where and when was it shot?

Our friends in Phobia Films helped us make the video. My go to guy, Rake, directed the whole thing. He got some of his team, Gnarlos Wright, Brian Torres, and Brahim (from Slay Squad) to help film and edit. We shot a portion of the video in Joe’s basement studio while the rest was shot on a green screen at our label’s compound.