Premiere: BEGINNERS Shares New Single “Gnarly” New EP, Ooey Gooey, Coming November 12

Photography by Nick Rasmussen



Prolific L.A. singer/songwriter Sam Barbera has spent years both playing in bands and leading them, marrying her love of classic pop melody with indie pop aesthetics and punk grit. Barbera debuted BEGINNERS’ punk-tinged electropop back in 2016 with her debut album Pleaser but fans most recently heard from Barbera this year as one-fourth of L.A. Exes. Barbera is back this fall with Ooey Gooey, her latest EP as BEGINNERS, and today she’s shared her new single from the project, “Gnarly,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Gnarly” is an Andrew W.K.-style tribute to partying, complete with an irresistible hook, massive fuzzy guitar tones, and some killer cowbell percussion. Barbera isn’t afraid to lean into her raucous punk roots but she also adds in some electronic production, distorted background vocals, and glittery pop sheen, making “Gnarly” feel like her own. It’s over-the-top and ridiculous fun, exactly like an unforgettable party.

Barbera says of the track, “‘Gnarly’ is a tribute to the ultimate party… the house party. It’s a play-by-play of some of the ridiculous house parties I’ve thrown and been to. Like when I woke up from a party at my house to find footprints all over the ceiling. Or those drunken marathon bro-downs with complete strangers that you will never talk to again in your life. There’s something about a house party that provides you the privacy, space, and intimacy to be completely free and weird as hell.”

Check out the song and video below. The Ooey Gooey EP is out November 12th.

