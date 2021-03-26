News

Premiere: Beharie Debuts New Single, “Won’t You Let Me Go” New EP Coming This Spring

Photography by Malin Longva



Norwegian singer/songwriter Christian Beharie is already proving to be a fast-rising talent. Beharie debuted in 2019 with his first self-titled EP, fusing strains of soul, pop, folk, and indie together with honeyed vocals and simmering performances, and is now back with more music to come in 2021. He has already shared “Worry” and “Me And My Lonely,” two gorgeous tastes of blissful indie folk. He’s now returned with the final single from the record, channeling summertime blues on “Won’t You Let Me Go,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Won’t You Let Me Go” introduces itself with Beharie’s pleading cry, “Darling, won’t you let me go/I don’t need you anymore/Turn my sorrows away/I don’t need you to stay.” Sun-lit acoustic tones accompany the heartbreak ballad, colored by keening pedal steel, and cascading guitar. Slowly the song builds, incorporating soulful string accompaniments and gospel-style backing vocals, subtly shifting the song from a lovelorn lament to a shining statement of resolute power. Amidst it all, Beharie is the undeniable focal point, bending the song around himself with a dynamic emotional range, all while showcasing the power of his virtuosic vocals.

Beharie says of the track, “On this single, I feel like we really managed to create a sonic landscape that captured the essence of the song; the painful process of ending a relationship without agreeing on the decision.” Check out the song below and watch for Beharie’s upcoming sophomore EP, coming this spring.