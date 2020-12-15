News

All





Premiere: Belaver Debuts New Single “Here It Comes” Listen To The Song And Watch The Video Below

Photography by A. Jung



NYC-based singer/songwriter Belaver has debuted his latest single, “Here It Comes,” premiering with Under the Radar. Belaver, the solo project of alt folk artist B.E. Godfrey, is most directly inspired by the melancholic poetics of artists like Leonard Cohen and Bonnie “Prince” Billy. After releasing his debut solo EP, Wild Desperation in 2014 Godfrey followed with his debut full-length record True Love Of Crime in 2019, building out his dark lyricism with more electronic elements and production courtesy of country musician Robert Ellis. Godfrey has since returned with “Here It Comes,” the first single from his forthcoming sophomore LP, coming in 2021.

“Here It Comes” pivots somewhat from Godfrey’s last record, filling his new work with live instrumentation and a more direct presentation. The song’s blunt lyrics and unassuming performance fill it with a resonant honesty, worthy of Godfrey’s influences. With ecological disaster on the horizon, “Here It Comes” forsees premonitions of scorched earth, acid rain, and rising oceans. As Godfrey sings on the opening lyrics, “They say the world’s going to end/ It’s everybody’s final chance/ To make it better if they can/ It’s up to them.” Godfrey sports a brilliant, unvarnished candor that cuts to the core and feels all the more relevant with each passing day. The accompanying music video was shot completely during lockdown, using only a greenscreen and archive footage. It also features Godfrey, covered in homemade slime, as one of the last remanents of humanity.

Godfrey says of the track, "The song was written in 2019 and then tracked as a live band in a studio in Rhode Island a week before nationwide quarantines started earlier this year. The song is not about 2020 specifically, since it was written prior to this year, but it feels timely and is a call to action for people going into the new year to make changes in themselves in order to save the world from natural disaster." Check out the song and video below.