News

All





Premiere: Believers Share New Single “Precious Decade” Stream the Track Below





Believers is the project of composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, Wesley Powell. As Believers, Powell crafts an ethereal and expansive vision of the pop world, incorporating a range of influences including krautrock, electronica, shoegaze, house, and dream pop.

Believers has been quiet since their 2013 full-length record, Second, but Powell is gearing up for his third release, Piecemeal. The record also marks the end of Powell’s longstanding collaboration with his brother Tyler, and the beginning of a new solo era for Believers.

Earlier this year, Powell shared the record’s lead single, “Midnight Shoppers,” and followed with another new track, “What Hands.” Today, he’s back with his latest single, “Precious Decade,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Precious Decade” is a glassy trip into a wistful reverie. Chopped up melodic samples and a propulsive rhythm section intertwine with shimmering indie guitars, creating a nearly seamless blend of organic and electronic instrumentation. Meanwhile, Powell’s muted vocals and contemplative lyrics give the track a longing nostalgic sheen as he meditates on aging and years lost to time一“All the hopes you held for this precious decade / And it just came and went / It came and went / Helpless as this body fades / Mine are now numbered days.”

As Powell describes, “‘Precious Decade,’ welcomes you in with mangled samples and a booming kick, opening up into a wistful banger about watching youth fade in the rearview.”

Check out the song below. Piecemeal is due out in Fall of this year.