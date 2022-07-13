News

Premiere: Ben Abraham Shares New Video for “If I Didn’t Love You” Feat. Charlie Day Sophomore Album Friendly Fire Is Out Now

Photography by Danielle Levitt



Earlier this year, singer/songwriter Ben Abraham returned with his sophomore album, Friendly Fire. The record saw Abraham turning his emotive acoustic pop inward, exploring his own identity and crisis of faith after a period of personal tumult following his 2014 debut, Sirens. The resulting songs continue to deliver on his widescreen pop stylings, yet also showcase a warmth and depth of feeling that reveal new angles to Abraham as a songwriter.

Abraham is now gearing up for a US and UK headline tour supporting the record, but ahead of the tour he has shared a new video for one of the record’s highlights, “If I Didn’t Love You,” premiering with Under the Radar.

As a song, “If I Didn’t Love You” is a work of sweeping romanticism, with Abraham’s soulful vocals, plaintive guitar, and swelling strings creating a classic love-struck combination. However, for the accompanying video, director Jillian Bell took a different direction. The video stars Abraham as a busking musician alongside It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis. Following an innocent street performance, the video takes an unexpected turn into horror as Abraham begins to follow Day and Ellis throughout their day, even showing up at their house.

Abraham says of the video, “Working with Jillian Bell, Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis will go down as one of the best days of my life. Jillian had pitched two possible video ideas for this song, one was warm and romantic, and the other was this video. There was no contest as to which we should make.

Getting to work with three of my comedy heroes was an absolute dream. And I’ve realised that having funny people like my music is quite possibly the only accolade I need in my career.”

Check out the song and video below. Friendly Fire is out everywhere now via Atlantic Records.

