Premiere: Ben Lovett “Third Crime Scene” & “Returning Evidence” from Wolf of Snow Hollow OST Film and Soundtrack Will Both Release on October 9





It’s October and we’re thrilled to premiere two new pieces of Ben Lovett’s score from the upcoming horror feature, The Wolf of Snow Hollow. Landing digitally from Lakeshore Records on October 9, THE WOLF OF SNOW HOLLOW—ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK includes twenty tracks that Lovett composed for the film.

First we have the tension-raising “Third Crime Scene,” an orchestral piece that reminds us of Bernard Hermann’s classic Hitchcock scores:

The second is the more somber and melancholy “Returning Evidence,” a far more soothing piece in comparison:

The film’s composer, Ben Lovett, is known for his work on films such as The Ritual, The Signal, Sun Don’t Shine, and Black Rock. You can read our interview with him about The Ritual, or check out his collaboration with Valen – also for The Wolf of Snow Hollow – by following this link.

“On a score like this the aim is to be referential without being derivative, to celebrate the influences instead of trying to hide them,” says Lovett. “I like folding a love letter into what I’m doing but try to keep from getting too caught up in that, ultimately I’m just chasing an instinct about a sound and feel that hopefully expands on the personality and character of the film.”

The full soundtrack will be available digitally from Lakeshore Records this Friday. Pre-save it here.

Director Jim Cummings’ follow-up to the excellent Thunder Road, The Wolf of Snow Hollow comes to select theaters and on demand from Orion Classics this Friday, October 9. The movie follows a small-town sheriff tasked with solving a rash of murders on the night of a full moon – with evidence suggesting werewolves are involved. The movie stars Jimmy Tatro, Garfunkel and Oates’ Riki Lindhome, Chloe East, and the late Robert Forster in his final film role.

Tune back tomorrow for our movie review of The Wolf of Snow Hollow. (Spoiler: it’s pretty darn good!) In the meantime, check out the trailer below:

