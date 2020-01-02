News

All





Premiere: Benjamin Gibbard and Telekinesis Share New Tracks off of Tribute Album to James Mendenhall I'll Send You The Stars Due Out January 3 via Barsuk





Benjamin Gibbard (of Death Cab for Cutie and Postal Service fame), and Telekinesis have shared their versions of two of James Mendenhall's tracks off of the forthcoming commemorative compilation album, I'll Send You The Stars, due out January 3 via Barsuk Records, and we are pleased to premiere it. Gibbard's version of "Brighter than the Moon" is a plodding piano ballad that gradually builds into a dubby denouement, while Telekinesis' version of "Jean Alexander Waltz" is a propulsive synth-pop ballad. Check out the tracks below.

I'll Send You The Stars features a wide variety of collaborators from the Seattle, Omaha, and Portland indie scenes all paying tribute to the late James Mendenhall, frontman and songwriter of Seattle indie favorites, The Prom. Other contributors include Tim Kasher of Cursive and The Good Life, Little Brazil, Calico, and more. The album will also feature previously unreleased versions of tracks by Mendenhall's more recent collaborators.

100% of Barsuk's profits from sales and streams of I'll Send You The Stars will be donated to Cancer Pathways, a 501(c)(3) non-profit in Seattle, Washington.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.