Premiere: bennytheghost Shares New Single “Tightrope” New EP Coming This Year





LA-based indie pop songwriter and multi-instrumentalist bennytheghost has been on a hot streak of radio-friendly indie pop since releasing his debut single in 2020. Last year, bennytheghost shared his debut EP, Supersonic, and he’s set to follow this year with another new EP. Ahead of the release, he’s been sharing another string of summery new singles, including today’s new release, “Tightrope,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Tightrope” continues with bennytheghost’s talent for upbeat indie pop and impressively catchy hooks. The verses conjure Rex Orange County’s effortless brand of airy offbeat pop, while the chorus mixes in some indie rock guitar lines that have been polished to an irresistibly bright sheen. The results are a surgery pop joy, ready-made for days spent in the summer sun.

Like a lot of sharp pop concoctions, the song reportedly came together quickly. As bennytheghost recalls, “‘‘Tightrope’ is such an anomaly of a song for me. Cooper and I made the entire thing in about 2 hours and then spent weeks and weeks making different versions of it and trying to tweak it, only to end up going back to the original demo we made on day one. All of the lyrics even, I wrote as filler lyrics just as placeholder for the melody. It’s so funny, I thought the ‘starbursts and gatorade’ line was so dumb and then we sat on it for a day and just ended up loving the line as well as the whole story because it felt so much more personal and unique.”

Check out the song below. The new EP from bennytheghost is due out later this year.