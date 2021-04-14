News

All





Premiere: Best Move Shares New Single “Out Of Touch” Debut EP, Mirror Image Twins, Out May 7th Via Park The Van

Photography by Marc Kallweit



The Sacramento trio of Kris Anaya, Joseph Davancens, and Fernando Oliva came together to form Best Move in 2019. After wide-ranging careers as songwriters, the central duo of Anaya and Davancens formed Best Move as a return to their natural inclination towards organic instrumentation and melodic, sincere songwriting.

Taking inspiration from earnest indie pop and the confessionals of 1970s Laurel Canyon troubadours like Harry Nilsson, the band’s influences coalesced into a sound Anaya calls a “thank you to the past.” The band plans to introduce that sound to the world on their debut EP Mirror Image Twins, and have already shared the first single from the record, “A Phrase,” last month. Now the band are back, sharing their follow-up singled, “Out Of Touch,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Out Of Touch” finds Best Move at both their most lush and most fragile. The meditative instrumental is almost entirely composed of a sparse piano line, with only distant ambient howls to accompany Anaya’s spotlit vocal performance. Anaya sounds heartbreakingly stark and vulnerable as he confesses “I got lost/I don’t know how to fit in,” wondering where his place is among people he can’t connect with. The song gains a restrained fervor as it builds, but never breaks its intimate form, putting a complete and solitary focus on the song’s desolate emotional weight.

Frontman Kris Anaya says of the song: “To me, I think this song is about not being connected with normal people. It’s about being a dreamer/artist, and not really understanding the path of a normal life. The plane ride kind of symbolizes your path from point A to point B. It’s bumpy, the food sucks and you have to talk to strangers. Every line in the song represents movement in some way. I believe I’m trying to distance myself from a normal life but it keeps creeping up.” Check out the song early below and pre-order the Mirror Image Twins EP, coming May 7th via Park The Van.