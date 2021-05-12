News

All





Premiere: Bette Smith Shares New Video For “I’m A Sinner” The Good, The Bad, And The Bette Is Out Now On Ruf Records

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Brooklyn-native Bette Smith first debuted her rugged combination of southern soul, gospel, and rock and roll in 2017 with her breakout record Jetlagger. Her new album, 2020’s The Good, The Bad, And The Bette, takes that combination to new heights, recalling greats like Arethra Franklin, Tina Turner, and Betty Davis.

Accompanied by production from Drive-By Truckers’ Matt Patton, Smith delivers a tight record of bluesy southern rock and soul, all while telling her story of childhood trauma and eventual triumph. Davis is now back, sharing the video for one of the record’s highlights, “I’m A Sinner,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“I’m A Sinner” dives completely into the old-school of ‘70s rock hedonism, a gloriously off-the-rails celebration of late nights and bad behavior. Gnarled blues guitar lines and soulful brass sections offer an explosive urgency to the track while Smith delivers a swaggering attitude-filled vocal performance. As always, Smith proves herself a consummate performer, bringing a magnetic personality and distinctive impassioned delivery that prove impossible to resist. The accompanying video offers up that same energy with the footage of Smith’s lauded live shows.

Smith says of the track, “My take is ‘I’m a Sinner’ is an all-out celebration of rock & soul. We recorded it live band style so I’m stoked that the video captures that same urgent vibe. I always love performing the song. It’s so gratifying that everywhere we go we get such a spirited response from the crowd.” Check out the video below and listen to The Good, The Bad, And The Bette, out now on Ruf Records.

<p>