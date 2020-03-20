News

Premiere: Big Black Delta Share Video for New Track “Summoner”, Announce New LP 4 Due Out in the Summer





Los-Angeles based industrial techno-pop maverick Big Black Delta (aka Jonathan Bates) has shared a video for his new track "Summoner" off of his forthcoming LP 4, due out sometime this Summer, and we are pleased to premiere it. The video is a haunting assemblage of vignettes that mimic found-footage or a homemade piece of film that documents a phantasmal journey to the desert before exploding into a occult ceremony replete with choreography, and giant laughing faces in the sky. The track itself fuses the buoyancy of techno-pop with blurry artifacts and plenty of grime, creating hooks from chaos. Check out the video, as well as download links, and video credits below.

On the making of the track, Bates had this to say: "It's a big foggy, but I remember drunkenly watching Flight of the Navigator one morning and I wanted to make a song that made me feel what I felt at that moment. I'd been upsince 1am drinking. The sun was coming up. It was super orange because booze does that to my eye sight. The movie provided the nostalgia and the feeling of flying (when the protagonist figures out how to fly the spaceship.) That's why that woozy synth comes in and out in the chorus. At the same time, it was medieval and witchy sounding. Like something you would play to summon a demon. Or daemon, depending on how thick your beck beard is." Choreographer and dancer Nina McNeely says that "the track and the concept took us on a choreographic exploration into possession, visceral ritual, and the terriyfing powers of monstrous femininity."

"Summoner" Video Credits:

Directors: Warren Kommers & Nina McNeely

Music: Big Black Delta

Dancers: Nina McNeely, Allison Fletcher, Nadine Olmo

Apparition: Catherine Cooper

Male Victim: Warren Kommers

Dog: Bristol Petersen

Choreographer: Nina McNeely

Dance DP: Zachariah Dalton

Editor // VFX // 2nd Unit DP: Warren Kommers

Locations: Giroux

Find Big Black Delta's "Summoner" available here.

