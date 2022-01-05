News

Premiere: Big Kill Shares New Single “SAAB 900” Debut Mixtape BIG KILL FUTUTRE Due Out February 2022

Photography by Mackenzie Walker



Next month, Vancouver hyperpop duo Big Kill are set to share their debut mixtape, BIG KILL FUTURE. Constructed in the basement studio of a Vancouver warehouse, the new mixtape represents the musical reinvention of Cayne Mckenzie and Andrew Huculiak, formerly of art pop outfit We Are the City. BIG KILL FUTURE cements the pair’s forward-thinking sound and experimental production choices, incorporating elements pulled from pop, noise, drill, Eurodance, and more.

They’ve already shared a handful of early singles last year, including “Fat Lip” featuring DEBBY FRIDAY, and today they’ve shared an early listen to their next single, “SAAB 900,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“SAAB 900,” the second single from the duo’s forthcoming mixtape, morphs between clattering hyper pop beats and aching vulnerability, constantly shifting tempos and gears as the titular car races through the track. Initially beginning as a tribute to facile glamor, the layers of the song peel back in the latter half of the track to reveal deep searching and loneliness. Meanwhile, the track veers between spacious synths, revved-up experimental textures, and acoustic pop confessionals, all given an off-kilter charm by the heavily auto-tuned vocals. The resulting track is exactly as weird and wild as the pair’s self-styled “destructive pop” moniker implies but it also brings forth an unexpected vulnerability.

As Big Kill explains, “‘SAAB 900’ is front-loaded with choice. The rev of an engine. The potential to drive away from everything you’ve ever known. Cut into the arm of the road with the knife of your car chassis and race away from uncertain outcomes and unfamiliar years ahead.”

Check out the song below. BIG KILL FUTURE is out everywhere in February.