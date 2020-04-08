 Premiere: Billy Bacci Band Share New Video for "Jon and Heather" | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, April 8th, 2020  
Subscribe

Premiere: Billy Bacci Band Share New Video for “Jon and Heather”

Paint On It Due Out Later This Year

Apr 07, 2020 By Stephen Axeman
Bookmark and Share


Richmond, Virginia-based indie-pop group the Billy Bacci Band have shared their new video for their single "Jon and Heather," off of their forthcoming LP, Paint It On, due out later this year, and we are pleased to premiere it. The video is a collection of found footage, splicing together vintage driving sequences as a car explores nature. The song itself uses the palate of '70s soft rock to explore the nature of a mutually destructive relationship. Check out the video, as well as link to Bandcamp below.

On the making of the track, Billy Bacci had this to say in a statemet to Under the Radar: "'Jon and Heather' is a song I've been kicking around for a few years. Based on a true story and true events. It's my most popular track and requested at every show. Jon says 'Heather if you're readng this, it's not too late!' I play keyboards, Matt Moran plays lead guitar, Mark Moran on bass, and Drew Barnocky on drums."

Also, check out an acoustic version of the track, from 2016 here

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent