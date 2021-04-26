News

Premiere: Billy Lockett Debuts New Video For “Begging” Reflections EP Out Now

Photography by Kirsten Goljar



English singer/songwriter Billy Lockett returned last month in the wake of a set of personal upheavals with his latest EP, Reflections. Newly parted from his label, Lockett returned to his core strengths with even more creative freedom, rendering the rousing piano hooks and anthemic choruses with even greater feeling.

Recorded in his father’s cellar over the course of the pandemic, the record marks Lockett’s return to his soulful piano-driven songwriting after taking a brief detour into classical composition with last year’s Together At Home. Now Lockett has shared the video for the record’s final single “Begging,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Begging” casts Billy Lockett’s lush vocal talents in fervent tones, rising from a meditative piano opening to a symphonic pop chorus. Glossy production and anthemic instrumentation build out the initially stark ballad into a mammoth modern pop machine, all driven by the expressive burn of Lockett’s vocal performance.

Meanwhile, the new video marries the track’s stirring heights with equally expressive choreography from fans of Lockett who all filmed themselves dancing to the track and sent it in. “Every time I watch this video I just have a huge cheesy grin on my face,” Lockett says. “Seeing so many incredibly talented dancers connecting with the song genuinely gives me goosebumps every time I watch it.”

Check out the song and video below and listen to Reflections, out now.

