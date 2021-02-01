News

Premiere: Blesson Roy Debuts Video For “Should’ve Known Better” Think Like Spring Out Now Via Slow Start

Photography by Ankhurr Chawaak



Terry Borden, the mind behind Blesson Roy, may have released his solo debut this year but he is far from a novice. A former member of slowcore pioneers Idaho and Pete Yorn’s backing band, Borden has since devoted his creative energies towards his solo project, Blesson Roy. Borden followed a pair of 2020 EPs with his debut LP, Think Like Spring, this year. Recorded under lockdown, the record sees Borden sorting through the diverse well of influences he accumulated over decades in music, from his formative days listening to AM pop radio to his love for the British post punk scene. Borden has now returned with the video for “Should’ve Known Better,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Should’ve Known Better” serves as one of the record’s driving indie rock highlights, calling back to the bright tones and sweet melodies of Britpop. Amidst a jangly guitar-led instrumental and sharp vocal hook, Borden takes listeners on another trip back through his record collection, showing his ability to incorporate and synthesize styles as both a creator and a fan. Borden says of the song, “I like the energy, the guitars, and the contrasting bittersweet light and dark tones of the words and music. The chord progression was persistently coming out when I picked up the guitar over a long period of time. It required a permanent home!”

The accompanying video comes courtesy of Sweeten, a.k.a. Tom Gorai, the Grammy and Emmy-nominated director who has also made videos for Pearl Jam (“Jeremy”), Nine Inch Nails, and A Tribe Called Quest. “It’s basically the designed cinematic and aural engaged focus, rhythm, and pacing of a real ’climactic’ human moment,” says director Gorai. “I get satisfied every time I anticipate the next shot of the dancer and it keeps delivering as it escalates and keeps up the breakneck pace as she pounds her hand into her fist, stretches all the way back up to the heavens, and back into the reality of the cyclist’s daily drudgery.”

Check out the song and video below. Think Like Spring is out now via Slow Start Records.