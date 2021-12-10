Premiere: Bliss Fields Shares New Single “Satisfy”

News

Earlier this year, Toronto shoegaze outfit Iris announced they had changed their names to Bliss Fields and brought on a new line-up. They re-introduced the band with their debut self-titled EP, and next year they’re sharing their debut record, Slowly Forever. They’ve already shared the record’s lead single, “Clemintine” and today they’ve shared their latest release, “Satisfy,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Satisfy” begins in full motion, with guitars already locked into a thick instrumental haze and towering drums driving the track forward at a relentless pace. The vocals shimmer with sweet melodies and emotive honesty, adding hints of ethereal pop sheen to the track. Yet, the band pushes forward, crafting a growing maelstrom just below the glittering vocal melodies. The result is an alluring balance of beauty and constant unease, remaining kinetic and magnetic despite the hazy melodic core.

Vocalist and guitarist Scott Downes says of the track, “I wrote ‘Satisfy’ about a year and a half before I got sober. When I wrote it, I knew it was about addiction, but I didn’t really know it was about mine. The song really encapsulates how I was at the time—upbeat, fun, but what was going on under the enjoyable bits was pretty dark. Playing the song now reminds me of how I was, but also puts into perspective the complexity of my experience as an alcoholic in active addiction, and it makes me feel grateful that I could use music to make sense of that for myself when I couldn’t figure it out any other way.”

“Satisfy” is out now via Acrobat Unstable Records. Pre-order the Slowly Forever here.