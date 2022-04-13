News

Premiere: Blond In Car Shares New Video For "Want to Wish You Well" New EP Different Dream Coming May 4th





Before Robin Schorr made hazy indie pop as Blond In Car, she spent years in film and TV working steady jobs at top production companies. Though she found her passion in songwriting later than many of her contemporaries, she quickly threw herself into the craft, releasing a steady string of melancholic and romantic pop gems since 2020.

She released her debut self-titled full-length record in 2021 and is set to follow with a new EP, Different Dream, next month. Schorr has already shared the first singles from the record, “I’m Just Slow” and “Want to Wish You Well,” and today she follows with the accompanying video for “Want To Wish You Well,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Want to Wish You Well” perfectly encapsulates the dreamy pop bliss, retro synth-laden style, and melancholic longing that makes Blond In Car feel so instantly memorable. Schorr meditates on the universal feelings of heartbreak and yearning while saying goodbye to a lost love. The track’s most resonant moment comes with the bridge as she confesses, “Think I’m right / That I will never find / All I’m aching for / Til I know a way / To be happy for / Everybody else / And you most of all / Can I wish you well?” Add in a lovely trumpet solo and you are left with a wistful pop delight, one that can pull at your heartstrings even as you’re singing along.

Schorr explains of the track, “This is a goodbye song. You can get over losing someone and let them go their own way, but can you ever wish them total happiness in their chosen life without you? That’s hard to do, but we try. Writing the big emotional trumpet solo for this song was extremely fun and satisfying. I think I rewrote it 10 times, trying to find something majestic and warm. I had put a cheesy fake trumpet in the demo I made but when my producer, Gabe Lehner, and I heard the real solo played live, we both got so blissed out. It’s my favorite part of the song.”

She says of the video, “I drove around with my director, Exxy, in her little Miata convertible, buffeted by crazy winds on the 10 freeway when suddenly the rain started pouring down on us. It was madness, but by the time we got to the Santa Monica pier, the sky cleared and we saw a perfect double rainbow and a magnificent sunset over the waves. I love capturing some of my favorite places in LA in these videos and the rain made this day memorable, dancing around in front of the empty Ferris wheel.”

Check out the song and video below. Blond In Car’s new EP, Different Dream, is due out May 4th.

