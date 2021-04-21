News

Premiere: Bloodslide Shares New Single “Trap Door” Debut EP Coming In July





Bloodslide is a new trio featuring Greg Ahee of Protomartyr on guitar, Mike Wallace of Preoccupations on drums, and AJ Lambert, daughter of Nancy Sinatra, on bass and vocals. The trio joined with producer Sonny DiPerri (Protomartyr, Diiv, Animal Collective) for a series of multimedia art pieces, culminating in the band’s debut EP in July. The band already shared a first taste of the heavy atmospherics Bloodslide has in store with “Pica,” and now have returned with their second single, “Trap Door,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

Given the representatives of post punk powerhouses like Protomartyr and Preoccupations, the new trio’s talent for tense atmosphere and explosive performances should come as no surprise. Unlike the crushing march and dense soundscape of “Pico” though, “Trap Door” takes a more winding approach. The melodies twist around an offbeat rhythm and gnarled guitar lines before exploding into a driving post punk climax. All the while, AJ Lambert delivers a standout performance, narrating the track’s dystopian themes. The accompanying video from Ommatidium Studios similarly captures the track’s apocalyptic scale, as the stuttering concrete landscape dissolves into digital shrapnel before being reclaimed by nature.

The band shares regarding the new song and video:

Wasting away, wasting away. Take it, save it, waste it.

PICA has shown us a world of hybrids and confused values. One where the digital and the organic fuse and overtake one another, creating monstrous, beautiful angels. TRAP DOOR pulls us back to the place where these bleedovers began: the organic world. The world of humans and their pollutions. We visit a world which is similar to our own, one which is beginning to become overgrown with decay. Decay and waste from the hubris of humankind. Now living in an organic world which has become more smoke than flora. This world is one which is overcome with smog and sickness, and we watch it waste away in front of our eyes, we cannot bear to witness it, and retreat within the digital screens which spread across the world. Screens which grow and multiply, not so dissimilar from the sickness we flee from.

By the end of TRAP DOOR, we - humans - have retreated from the world which we wrote off as broken and destroyed. But the world moves on, healing and returning to what it once was. A place filled with life - and death. We watch on from our new digital home, unable to touch the plants and life which we thought were so long gone. Relegated to a digital ghost of humankind, which flits and flickers through a world which it so dearly misses.

Check out “Trap Door” ahead of its wide release below and watch for Bloodslide’s upcoming debut EP.

