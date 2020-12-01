News

All





Premiere: Bodies of Water Debuts New Single, “I Knew Your Brother” Is This What It’s Like Out February 12 On Thousand Tongues





Indie rock band Bodies of Water are releasing their latest single, “I Knew Your Brother,” premiering with Under the Radar. After the band’s last album, the group splintered, leaving the core pair of David and Meredith Metcalf to reform with founding member Kyle Gladden, who and close collaborator Alice Lin. After three years' worth of setbacks, the band has returned with their upcoming fifth album, Is This What It’s Like.

Bodies of Water’s latest single, “I Knew Your Brother,” immediately bursts into movement with a drum hit and a scrambling piano part. The busy keys run all over the song, giving it a colorful feel, bolstered by the lively drumming and airy vocal harmonies. It is a fantastically upbeat piece of indie rock but has a singular sound and distinctive flair that is all its own. With their latest single Bodies of Water continue to show themselves to be masters of catchy and idiosyncratic melody.

Beneath the vibrant instrumental though, there’s also an examination of familial connections and the intergenerational dysfunctions contained within. David Metcalf says of the track, 'This song touches on how people you know become a primordial version of themselves with their parents, brothers, sisters; you see all the different ways genes can scramble and coalesce in different people; the same tenderness or anger is there, but moves through each of them in their own way. And you have the distance to see the connections between them that they can't; the unique way that this unhappy family is unhappy." Check out the song and accompanying video below and look for Is This What It’s Like February 12 on Thousand Tongues.