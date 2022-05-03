News

Premiere: Bonner Black Shares New Single "The Old Way" New EP Out Of Dreams Coming May 6th





Later this week, Nashville indie pop singer/songwriter Bonner Black is set to share her upcoming EP, Out Of Dreams. Focusing on shimmering melodies and emotive performances, Black blends acoustic singer/songwriter roots with a dose of catchy pop maximalist fervor, crafting a soaring indie pop sound. Ahead of the EP’s release, Black has shared an early listen to one of its unreleased tracks, “The Old Way,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“The Old Way” is a warm-hearted closing to the EP, finding Black dreaming of a hopeful future and leaving the old habits of the past behind. Warm acoustic melodies unfurl into a bright expanse of glossy production and sweeping instrumentation while Black crafts plaintive layers of vocal harmonies, capturing the untamed possibility and hesitant hope found in the future. Meanwhile, Black’s lyrics examine her worst instincts and unhealthy habits as resolves to overcome them: “I want to get in my car, go driving / To the bar to meet my friends / But I can’t keep running from my problems like this / Feeling brand new / Come too far to go back like the old days / Facing the truth when it’s hard, let the past be my old ways.”

Black says of the track, “‘The Old Way’ was the last song to make it onto the EP and it is based on the final stage of grief, which is acceptance and hope. I wrote it in the middle of the night when I was thinking about how much my life had changed in the 9 years I had been in Nashville (almost 10 now) and the vocal is the one and only vocal take I ever recorded for it.”

Check out the song below. Out Of Dreams is coming May 6th.