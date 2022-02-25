News

Premiere: Boyish Shares New Single “Congratulations” Announces New EP My Friend Mica Due Out May 6th

Photography by Anna Koblish



Brooklyn-based indie pop duo Boyish first debuted back in 2018 under the name The Blue with their full-length record Carnation. After meeting in college for a songwriting showcase, singer/songwriter India Shore and guitarist Claire Altendahl quickly forged a thriving musical connection but decided they needed a change after graduation. They changed their name to Boyish and in 2020 they shared their second LP, Garden Spider, a self-described “declaration of Big Gay Sadness.”

After following with an EP in 2021, the band are continuing their hot streak this year. Today they’ve announced their upcoming EP, My Friend Mica, due out May 6th, and accompanying the announcement, they’ve also shared the latest single from the EP, “Congratulations,” premiering with Under the Radar

“Congratulations” continues to explore the band’s penchant for dreamy indie pop soundscapes, fuzzy guitar riffs, and candid lyricism, once again crafting a track that’s raw and emotive yet shimmering and stylish. Their latest effort has a gauzy ‘90s dream pop sheen, hearkening back to classics from genre touchstones like Cocteau Twins. Meanwhile, beneath the layers of hazy melody, the track’s lyrics shine with the earnest core of a bedroom pop confessional. Shore confesses, “I wanna tell you I’m scared / Of the way you’re holding me so fucking close / Remember when I dared you / Remember when I cared for you / Sometimes I think I still do.”

The band shares of the new single and music video: “‘Congratulations’ is about falling for someone who you are close to. It’s the moment when you cross the line between friends and something more and the fear that once you cross that line there’s no going back. It’s written from the present day after things have fallen apart but reflects back to the moment when you become more than just friends.”

“The music video was directed by Chase Denton and produced by Working Holiday. We shot it in New York City across a couple of our favorite locations—Brooklyn Heights Promenade, Rockaway Beach, outside on someone’s stoop. Working Holiday brought us the idea to do a micro-narrative and film the exact same shot of each of us but then flip it in post production to make this great inverted effect.”

Check out the song and accompanying video below. My Friend Mica is due out everywhere on May 6th.

