Premiere: Braison Cyrus Shares New Track “Don’t Hold Your Breath” Debut Full-Length Javelina on October 22 via Sunday Supper Records

Photography by Tyler Barksdale



Nashville singer/songwriter Braison Cyrus is sharing his debut album Javelina later this week. For his debut album, Cyrus teamed with producers Austin Jenkins (Leon Bridges, Kacey Musgraves, Orville Peck) and Jordan Reed (Johnny Swim, The Western Sons, Roots of a Rebellion), and incorporated contributions from Steve Earle and Ben Cramer of Old Sea Brigade. The resulting album places Cyrus directly at the crossroads of alt country storytelling and sprawling pop melody. Ahead of the release, he’s shared one last single from the album, the record’s opening track, “Don’t Hold Your Breath.”

“Don’t Hold Your Breath” opens the record with a taste of Cyrus’ talents for soulful balladry. The track is a gorgeous slow-dancing sprawl, crafted from the simple foundations of Cyrus’ winding guitar tones and the gentle interplay of Ben Cramer and Cyrus’ vocals. Though the track remains instrumentally sparse, Cyrus wrests an alluring beauty from the stark melodies, forming a lush, entrancing reverie.

Cyrus explains of the song, “The song started out just as an iPhone voice memo that I did late at night when I first moved to Nashville. It started really coming together in the studio as I tried to work off of the imagery that I remembered from my bar hopping days back in LA.

It was great having Ben Cramer from Old Sea Brigade hop on it because his voice filled out a lot of the empty spaces in the song. The song’s imagery was solidified in the video when we found a great venue the Riverside Revival and our friends at East Nashville disco balls loaned us some cool mirror balls.”

Check out the song and video below. Javelina is out October 22nd via Sunday Supper Records.

