Premiere: BRNDA Shares New Video For “Year of the Hot Dog by Burger Gang”

BRNDA is one of those bands that feels uncategorizable. You could try and fit them into the boxes of post punk, indie rock, or no wave, but none feel quite right for their wordy, surreal, stream of consciousness style. The DC-based outfit recently returned this fall with their third full-length album, Do You Like Salt? Today they’re back once again with a new video for “Year of the Hot Dog by Burger Gang,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Though “Year of the Hot Dog by Burger Gang” is a quick sub-two-minute romp, it nonetheless packs a lot of punch. A tightly wound bass riff and shouted vocals give it a bit of art punk feel, but the track quickly descends into a maelstrom of abrasive noise and distortion. Similarly, the lyrics themselves are surreal nonsense, yet completely unforgettable. 一 “It’s the year of the hot dog in developing worlds / And the year of obsequience to boys and girls / Burger gangs form progress loops / Nutrient age fruit hula hoops”

Meanwhile, the accompanying video, directed by Baby Pony Food (David Combs of Bad Moves with Ben Epstein), is pretty much exactly what you’d expect from the song’s name: a gang of burgers crashing a hot dog BBQ. Altogether it’s the kind of music that leaves you wondering what you just heard, yet also wanting more.

Listen to the song check out the video below. The band have also announced upcoming tour dates, beginning tonight in D.C. Check them out below.

Tour Dates-

10/28 - Washington D.C. @ Pie Shop w/ Bleary Eyed and Bug Love

11/11 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway w/ Patti, Youbet, and Foyer Red

11/12 - Greenfield, MA @ 10 Forward w/ Bucket and EIO

11/13 - Wilmington, DC @ Jackson Inn w/ Grace Vonderkuhn

11/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ortlieb’s w/ Lizdelise and Twin Princess