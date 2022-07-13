News

All





Premiere: Broke Royals Share New Album ‘Local Support’ - Stream It Below Local Support Is Out Everywhere on July 15th





For Broke Royals, their new album, Local Support, is about reinvention. After years of playing together and building up a local reputation for their rollicking live shows, the DC indie rock outfit had settled into a comfortable rhythm. However, like with many other bands, 2020 destroyed any notions of comfort and following lockdowns the band were eager to reimagine the possibilities of a Broke Royals record.

For their third full-length album, Local Support, Bartees Strange came on as a producer and the band dissected and reassembled their sound. They began finding joy in novel stylistic shifts and capturing their irrepressible live energy, resulting in their most vital set of tracks yet. The full album is out this week on July 15th, but ahead of the record’s release the band have shared an early exclusive listen with Under the Radar.

Local Support dives further into the band’s rock influences than before, with the first half of the album pulling off rollicking rock and roll guitar solos and an impressive bar band swagger. The opener “Revivalism” begins the record with a shot of instant adrenaline, letting in some grit to mar the track’s sharp pop sheen. “Postcard” and “Slam Band” strike a similar balancing act between lively grooves and soaring sing-along hooks, only for the band to detour into stark pop balladry with tracks like “White Flag.”

In the latter half of the record, the band slows down the pace and let their songwriting talents shine, conjuring a soul-tinged guitar ballad with “Go Easy” and recalling plaintive country and folk influences with “Can’t Speak To That” and “Jesus Jane.” Finally, the record closes off on its ambitious title track. Here, the band’s electric live chemistry takes over as the track ascends from an emotive ballad into a tremendous arena-ready instrumental finish. Fittingly, the track encapsulates the band’s progression with the album, capturing both their revitalized energy and their contemplative lyrical meditations on growth and rebirth.

Check out Local Support below, out everywhere on July 15th. You can also read our Q&A with the band here.

What made you guys start creating music together? What are some of your main influences?

Philip Basnight (vocals, guitar) - Colin built a studio in his basement invited me over to make some demos, that was the start of our band. I had probably 10 demos and he chose two that he really liked for us to work on first. That initial interaction really forged our musical identity for the first few years as a band. The funny thing is, years later, we’ve gone back to the sound of those early demos that we discarded. There were some folk songs in there and other demos that were more soulful rock (in that way that Wilson Picket blurred the lines of rock and soul). Those are some of the sounds on Local Support. Funny how life works.

Colin Cross (drums) - Yeah and a few years after we got together we started working with Benji then eventually Taimir to help bring the songs live. They wrote with us some on our last record but this record is definitely where it was truly a collaborative project across the whole band. Honestly, the pandemic really helped with that. Slowing down on the live front allowed us to focus all our attention on writing.

Benji Wilson (guitar) - I got connected to the guys through a mutual friend (shout out Chandler). I was expecting to just sort of be a hired gun, but my natural playing style started to show up bit by bit, and they clearly became more and more interested in what I was bringing to the band, as a collaborator, and within a few months I was pretty solidly cemented in the group, and it’s been no looking back since! I brought a more guitar and technical focus to the group, having come from a more rock and heavier music background, and I think it brought us from a rock influenced pop sound, to a pop influenced rock sound.

What was the creative process like for the album, and how was it impacted by the COVID lockdowns?

Colin - I mean, COVID really changed everything for us. Instead of having to balance touring and writing and recording, we really just zeroed in on writing for all of 2020. We each got home recording setups put together and were writing and demoing a song per week for most of the year. I think in total we wrote like… 34 fully fleshed out demos? A few of them made their way out as singles and then in 2021 we picked our top 10 and went into Ivakota studios with Ben Green and Bartees Strange and tracked most of this record live over just a few days. We really wanted to capture that live energy so we went for it. Even most of the vocals on the record ended up coming from those live takes.

Benji - Covid sort of took the pressure off of us having to focus on live shows and balancing that with our creativity, and really pushed us into a place where the only music we could do was in a writing and recording form, and I think that’s a thing we needed. We had kind of gone hard for a few years, pretty much nonstop shows, mini tours, and I think being forced to stop, sit down, and really focus on demos and ideas that had been floating around for a while gave us the kick we needed to actually figure out what that next step was going to be. It’s great to start being out there a bit more, but I think we have tempered ourselves a bit more, because we realized how much we can accomplish with just a little more time behind the scenes, and I think that is great for our future growth as a band.

What are you guys listening to right now?

Philip - There’s a DC band called Pretty Bitter that just put out a terrific debut album. Very into that. The new Bartees, of course. And Camp Trash.

Colin - I just can’t quit my Dayglow. Their new single is great and their first album is probably an all time favorite of mine. Sloan is a genius.

Tamir Gore (bass) - The new album Ultra by Vatican. Crazy metalcore band from Georgia (I think…). And uh uh Bartees Strange. Pretty alright album I guess. Oh also Dan Kleederman, guitarist in Bartees’ band, his new EP ‘Grand Kid’ is gorrrgeooouuussss.

Rebecca Silverstein (keys) - I’ve been listening to a lot of Angel Olsen and Julia Jackson.

Benji - On the newer end. I’ve been spinning the new sylvan esso singles, The new song by Kieran Hebden (four tet), and I’ve dove back to the 2020 Caribou record, Suddenly. On the more established end, I’m living inside Thom Yorke’s The Eraser record, and MF DOOM’s MM..FOOD.