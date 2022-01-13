News

Premiere: Broken Field Runner Shares New Video for “Baby Satan” New EP RUNNER Coming March 4th via Jetsam Flotsam

Photography by Daniel Sliwa



LA-based artist Tony Bucci, the singer and guitarist behind Broken Field Runner, has spent the pandemic splitting his songwriting talents into three. In 2020 he shared his EP BROKEN diving into electronic beats and dense dark pop. In 2021 he shared FIELD, which explored emotionally raw singer/songwriter fare. This year, he’s back with his latest EP, RUNNER, the final release in the self-styled trilogy. Ahead of the release, Bucci has shared last year’s single “Save You” and today he’s back with his new single, “Baby Satan,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Baby Satan,” along with much of the rest of RUNNER, returns to the emo-tinged pop punk roots that Broken Field Runner showed back on their 2015 debut, Clear A Space In Heaven So This Earth Can Breathe. While lyrically the track explores permanence and longing for rebirth, Bucci offsets his poetic musings with driving, visceral indie rock. The result feels irresistibly upbeat, but with plenty of angst and drama running underneath, all of which gets unleashed on the standout chorus.

As Bucci explains, “‘Baby Satan’ was written in a late night jam session in 2019 with NXNES and Alonso Figueroa and, while I’m not certain, I️ think the name was given as a placeholder for the voice memo we demoed that same night and just stuck. The verse riff I wrote, honest to god, after trying to play RHCP’s ‘Scar Tissue.’ It’s as much about the permanence of birth and death as it is about a piece of music you put your name to once a recording is released. It’s about loving and raising the baby even if that baby is Satan.”

Check out the song and video below. RUNNER is out everywhere March 4th via Jetsam Flotsam.

