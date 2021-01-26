News

Premiere: Buddie Debuts New Video For “Heartbeat” Diving Is Out Now Via Crafted Sounds

Photography by Ashley Cordoba



Philadelphia-based band Buddie writes songs with equal parts heart and hooks, full of irrepressible energy and an earnest message. Originally the solo project of singer/guitarist Dan Forrest, Buddie has since evolved into a full band. In 2019 they released their EP Change of Scenery and followed it up with their 2020 full-length debut, Diving. Amidst a rollercoaster ride of relentlessly catchy indie rock, Diving reflects on social anxiety, climate crisis, and the constant tension of trying to hold on to hope in today’s complicated world. The band has since returned with a video for one of the record's best tracks, “Heartbeat,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Heartbeat” wastes no time in setting the stage for its message, opening the track with pointed environmental commentary: “Oil seeps at the seams / They see it dripping / They know it’s sure to run out / But they’ll be catching every dripping as it drops.” Things get heavier as the song goes on as the band recognizes how close we are to impending collapse. The message pierces especially deep for Forrest who is an environmental scientist in addition to his time with Buddie. Yet, the band balances these dour prospects with irresistible melodies, scuzzy guitar solos, and a sing-along chorus. The band doesn’t sound defeated; they sound vital and confident. Instead of beating the audience with the message, Buddie finds hints of life-affirming hope to rally around, defiantly “searching for a heartbeat now.”

The accompanying video was filmed on a camcorder during a backpacking trip in Sproul State Forest (PA) in October and was shot and edited by Connor Murray of Crafted Sounds. Running across the nature shots are handwritten lyrics pulled from the band's zine included with a limited run of cassette tapes. The video has the heartfelt DIY feel of a home production, bringing genuine homespun charm to match the song’s heartfelt message.

Forrest says of the track, “‘Heartbeat’ discusses the stranglehold that the fossil fuel industry has on our world. The post-industrialized, capitalist, neoliberal countries and politics of today were built on fossil fuel dollars. Now the industry has so much influence that even in the face of abundant and overwhelming scientific evidence of climate change, its effects starting to take hold, and clear technological and political alternatives, we've yet to part ways with it. The song then deals with the personal, emotional response to this circumstance, considering our options in the face of climate change: first with the bleak ('let nature run its course'), but ending with the hopeful ('search for a heartbeat now').” Check out the video below ahead of its full release and listen to Diving, out now via Crafted Sounds.