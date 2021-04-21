News

Premiere: Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard Share New Single “New Age Millennial Magic” Out Via Missing Piece Records / Communion





Welsh garage rockers Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard made their debut last year, following a run of hype-building live shows. After gaining a steady following the band introduced the world to their no-nonsense pastiche of ‘70s glam and garage rock with their debut EP, The Non-Stop EP. Now they’re back, bridging the world of their EP and upcoming full-length record with their latest single, “New Age Millennial Magic,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Though the influences may be vintage (T-Rex, Steely Dan), the band’s lens is thoroughly modern, taking a sardonic look at millennial malaise. Hilarious lyrics with biting undercurrents abound as frontman Tom Rees takes digs at his fellow millennials and himself equally—“The air is so thick out here I can’t even breathe/But I can drive further than your eyes can see/I yell ‘road trip!” All the while, a swaggering rhythm and fiery guitar licks keep the song’s feel firmly rooted in glam rock, but delivered on the band’s part with fresh vitality and effortless energy, reviving the well-worn aesthetics for a different age.

Tom Rees says of the track “Seeing gen z’ers quitting school and actually influencing real change in place of me theorising whether Engels would have put his recycling out really brought into focus how fickle millennials (including myself) really are.”

“I take absolute delight in lecturing a table of my half-cut peers on the failures of capitalism but little do they know my grab bag of 250 plastic guitar picks are already Priming their way down the A470 straight to my door in the hands of an underpaid delivery driver with eyes like pissholes in fake snow.” Check out the song below, out via Missing Piece Records / Communion.

