Premiere: Cadence and Wyld Share New Video For “Sick On Your Love”

Cadence and Wyld is the songwriting duo of Megan Kinney and Skylar Funk. Some may recognize Funk as the vocalist for indie rock outfit, Trapdoor Social and Kinney debuted her own solo project last year with her EP, So Glad You Exist. But, after years as friends and collaborators, the pair’s undeniable creative chemistry brought Cadence and Wyld together late last year with their debut single, “Morning Song.” The pair returned last month with their second single, “Sick On Your Love,” and now they’re back with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Sick On Your Love” continues the pair’s combination of slick electro pop and sweet folk melodies, this time diving into an earnest, yearning love song. Thick synth pad beats and effects-laden vocals intertwine with the chime of guitar and piano, a delirious meeting of electronica and acoustic pop, bolstered by production courtesy of Sam Murphy. Lyrically, the pair explore an irresistible romance, one that is overwhelming and frenetic, yet one you continue to return to. The accompanying video recreates the track’s effortless warmth, with the pair setting the track against welcoming, sun-lit visions of joy.

The band says of the song, “Sick On Your Love” is longing, having, having too much, quitting… and starting all over. It’s a love like smoke filling up your lungs - she might be bad for you but you need it again. Skylar Funk and Megan Kinney vocals with Sam Murphy production. This song is from the heart.”

Check out the song and video below, out now via Bad Owl Records.

