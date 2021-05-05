Premiere: Calling All Captains Debut New Single “Tailspin”

News

We last heard from Canadian punks Calling All Captains with their 2019 debut EP, Nothing Grows Here, which saw the band expertly straddling the line between pop punk, skate punk, and post hardcore, delivering aggression and shout-along hooks in equal measure. Now the band is back, newly signed with New Damage Records and sharing their first track in over two years, “Tailspin,” premiering with Under the Radar.

The band’s latest single fortunately confirms that the time away hasn’t dulled their talents; if anything, the band sounds tighter and more collaborative than ever. Churning bass riffs from Nick Malychuk and piston-like drumming from Tim Wilson form the propulsive backbone of the track while Luc Gauthier and Connor Dawkins trade lead vocal duties and Brad Bremner’s guitar parts bring it all together.

As Bremner says, “we didn’t want any lull points,” and the band certainly delivers. A relentless pace, killer gang vocals, and darkly relatable lyricism ensure the track doesn’t lag for a second. What’s more “Tailspin” is among their most irresistibly catchy and cathartic yet, pointing to even more exciting things on the horizon for Calling All Captains.

The band says of the track, “‘Tailspin’ is a song about falling deep into your own vices, consistently telling yourself you need to change, but struggling with the real pain that comes with healing. This is the first song we’ve released in over two years and it features Connor’s voice upfront and personal, adding a new element to the music.” Check out the song and video below.

