 Premiere: Calling All Captains Debut New Single “Tailspin” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, May 5th, 2021  
Subscribe

Premiere: Calling All Captains Debut New Single “Tailspin”

Watch The Accompanying Video Below

May 05, 2021 By Caleb Campbell
Bookmark and Share


We last heard from Canadian punks Calling All Captains with their 2019 debut EP, Nothing Grows Here, which saw the band expertly straddling the line between pop punk, skate punk, and post hardcore, delivering aggression and shout-along hooks in equal measure. Now the band is back, newly signed with New Damage Records and sharing their first track in over two years, “Tailspin,” premiering with Under the Radar.

The band’s latest single fortunately confirms that the time away hasn’t dulled their talents; if anything, the band sounds tighter and more collaborative than ever. Churning bass riffs from Nick Malychuk and piston-like drumming from Tim Wilson form the propulsive backbone of the track while Luc Gauthier and Connor Dawkins trade lead vocal duties and Brad Bremner’s guitar parts bring it all together.

As Bremner says, “we didn’t want any lull points,” and the band certainly delivers. A relentless pace, killer gang vocals, and darkly relatable lyricism ensure the track doesn’t lag for a second. What’s more “Tailspin” is among their most irresistibly catchy and cathartic yet, pointing to even more exciting things on the horizon for Calling All Captains.

The band says of the track, “‘Tailspin’ is a song about falling deep into your own vices, consistently telling yourself you need to change, but struggling with the real pain that comes with healing. This is the first song we’ve released in over two years and it features Connor’s voice upfront and personal, adding a new element to the music.” Check out the song and video below.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent