Premiere: Camp Crush Shares New EP ‘Always?’ - Stream It Below Always? Is Out Everywhere on July 15th

Photography by Chris Spicer



Camp Crush is the indie pop project of husband and wife duo Jen Deale and Chris Spicer. Since debuting in 2017, the pair have released 3 EPs of luxuriant synth pop and new wave, calling back to ‘80s dancefloors with their own brand of sweeping pop drama. Tomorrow, the pair are back with another EP, Always?, their first since 2019’s Feel Something. Ahead of the EP’s release, the duo have shared an early listen to the record below, premiering with Under the Radar.

Always? Finds Camp Crush resting within their lane of glittery synth pop, crafting songs that pair perfectly with both bright city lights and hidden shadows. The opener explores what hides in those titular shadows, with the pair reexamining old habits atop an array of upbeat, neon-lit synths. In a similar fashion, the band then provides a glossy synthwave update on the acoustic pop of Fountains of Wayne’s “All Kinds of Time” before diving into hook-filled dance pop with the sharp melodies of “Fangirl.” Finally, the EP closes on “Breaking Down,” a sparse piano-led duet that encapsulates the pair’s talent for towering emotional pop.

As the pair explains, “Putting this EP together has been a labor of love. In this Covid-era world, everything took longer to write, to record, to finish - it was a marathon. And funnily enough, each of the songs look at time from different angles and time itself, was the thing this EP needed to finish. Altogether, this collection of songs is so special to us because it explores how we are growing as songwriters, musicians and performers and who we are on this side of the pandemic.”

Check out the full EP below. Always? is out everywhere tomorrow, July 15th.