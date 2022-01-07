News

Premiere: Canyon City Shares New Track “So Are We” Matinée EP Out January 7th via Nettwerk

Photography by Andrew Kelly



Tomorrow, indie folk singer/songwriter Canyon City shares his new EP Matinée via Nettwerk, following after songwriter Paul Johnson’s 2019 record Bluebird and his 2020 EP Circling The Sun. His latest work, drawn from pandemic-born reflectiveness, is envisioned as a midday filmic daydream, with flickers of warm nostalgia twisted by the haze of memory. The full EP is out tomorrow, but today Johnson is sharing a last taste of the project with his new song, “So Are We,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“So Are We” again finds Johnson in a nostalgic vein, but rather than reflecting on lost loves or missed opportunities, he surveys the long road to happiness. The minimalist acoustic composition is sweet and sincere, sporting time-worn wisdom and intimate beauty. Encircled in the track’s gentle acoustics, Johnson tributes his loved one in lyrics that range from poetic (“Our lives designed like finely tuned gears / In the craftsman’s clock”) to stark and simple (“It all, maybe, was meant to be”).

As Johnson explains, “The imagery of ‘So Are We’ toggles between hyper zoomed out and hyper zoomed in - trying to tie together the ungraspable ‘big’ with the infinitely small and how the details of everything between work together like the gears of a clock. The chorus idea is, if all of these things could possibly be so intricately placed with the others in mind, working together in all the details, maybe the same could be true of our relationship – ‘it all, maybe, was meant to be, and so are we’.”

Check out the song below. The Matinée EP is out tomorrow, January 7th via Nettwerk.

