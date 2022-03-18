News

Premiere: Career Woman Shares New single “Not a Betty” Watch the Video Below

Photography by Kelsey Hart



Although she’s only seventeen, Melody Caudill is quickly proving herself as a talented singer/songwriter, debuting her LA-based indie rock act, Career Woman, in 2018 with her EP, Thirteen. She followed in 2020 with her new EP, Teacher’s Pet, and spent 2021 sharing a series of stellar new singles, most recently returning with her yearning new track, “Not a Betty.” Today, Caudill has shared her latest music video for “Not a Betty,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Not a Betty” explores the complicated inner landscape of adolescent identity, along with plenty of catchy guitar lines and emo-tinged vocal talents from Caudill. She finds herself unable to fit in and still looking to define who she is. Caudill confesses, “And it all comes down to it in the end / I’m not effortless / I’m quite the opposite / Just don’t know what that is yet.” Caudill sells all of the track’s adolescent angst with plenty of emo pop charm and earworm melodies, embodying all of the contradictory impulses of being seventeen and figuring out who you are. Meanwhile, the accompanying video explores much of the same territory visually, with Caudill cast as a proper housewife, a grungy smoking rockstar, a businesswoman, and more.

Caudill shares of the song and video, “‘Not a Betty’ is about identity and imposter syndrome. The term “Betty” has a lot of different meanings and connotations and I use it in the song to describe how little I fit into any of those categories, or how I feel lost in discovering who I am. I’ve never been able to categorize myself into any clear style or group and the song is partly about that, and partly about how hard I’m trying to be somebody but not knowing exactly what I want. I talk about how “I’m not effortless, I’m quite the opposite,” because I’m really earnest and intentional with everything I do, but struggle to find a direction. The video describes that feeling through me presenting in different costumes and those identities overlapping and interacting with each other.”

Check out the song and video below. “Not a Betty” is out everywhere now.

