Premiere: Carli Brill Shares New Single “Kaleidoscope” Listen to the Track Below

Photography by Hannah Gray Hall



Nashville-based singer/songwriter Carli Brill makes music at the intersection of vintage ‘60s pop and silky indie folk, injecting a mercurial shifting charm into well-worn pop formulas. Since debuting in 2019 with a self-titled EP under the name Sonora, Brill made her way to Tennessee and began crafting her latest set of delightfully retro singles. She reintroduced herself earlier this year with her singles “Hey Little Girl” and “Concrete Jungle,” and today she’s back with another new release, “Kaleidoscope,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Kaleidoscope” puts another fresh spin on Brill’s sleek retro pop stylings by marrying her dreamy vocals with alluring bossa nova rhythms. The track’s classical guitar offers a sultry invitation, one that shifts into a tranquil daydream with the chorus. The track stops on a dime as Brill sings, “Wait,” only to burst into a fractal kaleidoscope of dreamy melody as the instrumentation rushes back in. Within the shifting soundscape of “Kaleidoscope,” Brill offers a modern update on classic sounds while crafting a starry pop fantasia that is all her own.

As Brill explains, “I wrote Kaleidoscope during a time where I was doing a lot of self-discovery. I’m continually on this deep search for my identity and I had realized my true self always lied within me, I just needed to turn the lens and uncover her. I love the irony of the song being dreamy while lyrically it’s about waking up to your own reality. The kaleidoscope represents how we as humans are continually changing, moving, morphing yet always possess that essential piece to who we are- even if it’s yet to be discovered.”

Check out the song below, out everywhere on March 11th.