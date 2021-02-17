Premiere: Caroline Rose Remixes Ron Gallo’s “YOU ARE ENOUGH”

News

Singer/songwriter Ron Gallo has been steadily building to the release of his third full-length record, PEACEMEAL, written in the midst of a three month period of self-isolation last year. Burnt out by three years of intense touring, Gallo reinvented himself with his newest record, after a year-long hiatus, reinterpreting his garage rock style with added elements from pop, jazz, 90’s hip-hop, and R&B. We premiered Gallo’s excellent single, “PLEASE DON’T DIE,” last year, and Gallo has once again returned, this time with a remix for “YOU ARE ENOUGH,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

For the remix to “YOU ARE ENOUGH,” Gallo brought on labelmate and fellow purveyor of idiosyncratic pop, Caroline Rose. As any fan of Caroline Rose could predict, she flips the track on its head. While the original is a sunshine-filled spot of encouragement, built around breezy textures and uplifting lyrics, Rose reimagines the track as a pulsing banger. Thick techno beats and heavily distorted vocals form a hypnotic club reverie. It’s a darker turn, but one that ends up equally uplifting in its own insular way. All of the lyrics are cut from the track except for Gallo’s vocals insisting "You are enough for someone to love, it's true."

Caroline Rose says of the remix, "The message of this song is kind of like a mantra to me. I knew right away that it could really resonate with people as a sort of dark, meditative trance, so I thought it would be interesting to pull a Bolero and set it to a Berlin techno-y feel. I love how at the end of Bolero you can really hear Ravel start to lose his mind, so that’s what I was going for. This too could easily be the mantra of someone absolutely losing it." Check out the remix a day early below and watch for PEACEMEAL, out March 5th on New West Records.

Listen to Caroline Rose on the Under the Radar Podcast here and check out our review of her excellent 2020 record Superstar here.