Premiere: CARR Debuts New Video For “Scary Movie” I’m Just Bored EP Out Now via Pack Records





Today, NJ-born, LA-based artist CARR is back with her sophomore EP, I’m Just Bored. Following her 2019 debut, 8th Ave, CARR’s sophomore effort finds her pulling on threads of teenage disillusionment, coming of age, and self-discovery, all set against a mix of confessional songwriting, alt pop hooks, and pop punk riffs. Along with the EP, she’s also shared a video for her latest single, “Scary Movie,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Scary Movie” is one of the highlights of the EP, arriving just in time for Halloween. The track combines CARR’s love for horror movies with the all-too-real horror show of dating the wrong guy. CARR takes shots at a self-obssessed actor type singing, “If this was a scary movie / You’d be the first to die / If this was a scary movie / I’d pretend to cry / Cause you’re handsome / But you’re stupid.” CARR’s horror-themed takedown also is one of the catchiest on the EP, combining hints of bedroom pop intimacy with amed up guitars and an irresistible hook. It’s a cleverly written marriage of alt pop and pop punk, doused in a few buckets of fake blood.

CARR says of the accompanying video, “The video for the scary movie is the before of the ‘Loser’ music video. So it’s technically me losing my mind in the red bedroom, killing him - and then the ‘Loser’ video is the evidence and the disposal of the body. It was really fun to film another video with Pond Creative, they’re so good at what they do. Although the day we filmed the video it was nearly 100 degrees in NYC, with no AC on set, so we were all dying. It was the worst possible day to film this specific video and we were all hot and exhausted. I had such low energy that day, but I’m so glad it turned out great.”

Check out the song and video below. The I’m Just Bored EP is out now via Pack Records. CARR will also celebrate the release of the EP with a show at LA’s Baader House on November 13th.

