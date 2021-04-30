News

All





Premiere: Carter Brady Debuts New Video For “Chasing Vampires” Watch The New Video Below





New York-based musician and singer/songwriter Carter Brady has recorded with bands ranging in styles from alt rock, blues, jazz, and lo-fi. His upcoming solo debut record however is pure feel-good indie rock. Last year Brady shared the first single from the record, “Chasing Vampires” before following with a remix earlier this year and now, a new video for the track, premiering with Under the Radar.

Brady’s latest single is classic joyous indie, replete with boyish vocals, crunchy syncopated guitar lines, and a summery mellow vibe. Brady delivers the love-struck lyrics with a disarming charm, even throwing in a few winking self-aware lines—“I would take the shambles from our past/And make it into albums that will last.” Meanwhile, he also gets an assist on the instrumental side with a feature from Spin Doctors bassist Mark White. All of this coalesces with the accompanying video, putting the easygoing appeal at the center of the song on full display with home-recorded clips and a simple DIY feel.

Brady says: “It’s a huge honor to be given the opportunity to premiere my music video for ‘Chasing Vampires’ with Under the Radar and be in the presence of so many great artists and bands. I grew up listening to bands like Phoenix, Tame Impala, The Raconteurs, and many of the other bands who have been on the front cover issue, so it means a lot that I was chosen among the many indie artists who are actively looking for platforms to get exposure for their music.” Check out the song and video below and be on the watch for Carter Brady’s upcoming debut this summer.

<p>