Premiere: Catbells Shares New Single "Same as You" Watch the Accompanying Music Video Below





Earlier this year, Los Angeles-based alt pop singer/songwriter Catbells debuted with her first single, “Fade.” The enigmatic masked musician then followed this summer with the Wilderness EP and “It’s Not Hard,” cementing her talent for gauzy hypnotic melodies, dreamy soundscapes, and melancholic nostalgia. Today she’s back once again with her latest single, “Same as You,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Same as You” transforms Catbells’ introverted indie folk into a jangly pop delight, all while retaining her penchant for indelible melodies and lovelorn lyricism. Much like her debut single “Fade,” the past exerts an inexorable pull on Catbells with “Same as You.” She dances through a haze of memory, promising a lost love on the chorus: “I will remember you/Every day, I’ll feel the same way too.” Yet despite the melancholic undercurrent, “Same as You,” is less of a rainy day comfort than a sunny indie pop gem, featuring one of Catbells’ most outright catchy choruses yet. In the midst of brokenhearted gloom, Catbells’ latest effort is a warm gleaming light.

Meanwhile, the accompanying video features Catbells investigating a mysterious disappearance, with her playing both investigator and suspect. She says of the video, “I love when strong visuals play in my mind while listening to a song, with ‘Same as You’ I couldn’t stop imagining a spy movie! Making this video using only my iphone and some props from a Halloween store was so much fun! I especially love the interrogation room scenes, getting to be the cats on both sides of the table, and then the very last scene when the true identity of the white cat is revealed!”

Check out the song and video early below.

