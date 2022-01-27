News

All





Premiere: Catcher Debuts New Single “Behind A Bleeding Heart” Debut LP The Fat Of A Broken Heart Is Out February 18th

Photography by Julia Austin



Brooklyn-based outfit Catcher have only been active since 2021, but in that year’s time, they’ve already cemented their visceral approach to post punk, noise, and art rock, putting them in the same vein as genre luminaries like Iceage, Protomartyr, or Preoccupations. The band delivered five new singles last year and have just announced their upcoming debut LP, The Fat Of A Broken Heart. Today they’ve shared their lead single from the record, “Behind A Bleeding Heart,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Behind A Bleeding Heart” is a tulmultous taste of what the band have in store on the full record, packing loads of driving post punk energy into its tight runtime. The blistering rhythm section drives the song forward, with bassist Cameron McRae and drummer Wilson Chestney alternating between taught rhythms and explosive, rioutous interludes. Meanwhile, guitarists Jack Young and Christian Reech craft dueling wiry guitar lines, weaving piercing angular melodies while vocalist Austin Eichler barks his dark lyrics.

The result fits well with post punk revival bands like Protomartyr, yet also weaves in bursts of noise that should appeal to fans of bands like Metz. However, what is most exciting is how perfectly “Behind A Bleeding Heart” captures the band’s chaotic instrumental chemistry, packing their shambolic wiry energy into a whirling post punk maelstrom.

Chestney says of the track, “This was one of the first songs we wrote together as a full band and it helped us start figuring out the cohesive sound throughout the album and learn more about how we write together.” - Wilson Chestney (drummer)

Check out the song below. The Fat Of A Broken Heart is out on February 18th.

—